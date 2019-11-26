Why Wouldn’t You Play Him Against Rangers – Former Celtic Star Talks Up Young Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has insisted that there is no reason not to start Jeremie Frimpong in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers next month.



Frimpong has been impressive in the limited opportunities he has received this season at Celtic and again created a goal in Celtic’s 4-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.













Celtic snapped him up from Manchester City for a paltry fee of £300,000 and the 18-year-old Dutchman has caught the eye of observers with his performances.



The Bhoys also have Hatem Elhamed and Moritz Bauer in the squad as well, but Wilson stressed that the teenage Dutchman is the best right-back in Neil Lennon’s ranks.





He believes with the kind of performances the teenager has been putting in, the Dutchman must be in Lennon’s thoughts for the cup final against Rangers next month.







Wilson insisted that Frimpong must start in that game regardless of who is fit to play.



The former Bhoy said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I have been saying for a number of weeks now, I think he is the best right-back Celtic have got.





“A lot of people say Elhamed is the one, Frimpong is too small or too young to get into the big games.



“I don’t see it that way.



“If you are turning up in games as a right-back and picking up man-of-the-match time and time again, then surely you have got to be in the manager’s thinking for the cup final.



“I’d still play [Frimpong even if Elhamed is fit].



“He is the player in form right now. People will say defensively has he been tested but well, everybody he has come up against, he has handled.



“Why would he not play?”



Frimpong started the quarter-final and the semi-final of Celtic’s Scottish League Cup run this season.

