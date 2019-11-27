AC Milan Considering Roping In Manchester United Linked Ralf Rangnick

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are assessing the prospect of attracting Manchester United linked Ralf Rangnick to the San Siro for the role of head coach and technical director.



The Rossoneri have been chopping changing behind the scenes over the last two years, which saw the departure of Leonardo and the arrival of club legend Paolo Maldini as sporting director.













There are suggestions the AC Milan hierarchy are planning more changes in the coming months as they continue to try to find the right technical expertise.



AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis is leading the club at the moment, with Maldini and Zvonimir Boban taking care of business on the pitch.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants are considering bringing Rangnick to the club next season.







The 61-year-old is currently head of international relations and scouting of the Red Bull group, who have football teams across Europe, North America and South America.



The Rossoneri are considering bringing him on board both as head coach and technical director, but are aware of the potential clashes he could have with Maldini and Boban.





The Serie A giants are keeping their plans under wraps and formulating an offer that could attract Rangnick to Milan.



Manchester United have also held talks with the German over a technical director role.

