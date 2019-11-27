Arsenal Star Puts New Contract Talks On Ice

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scrapped talks over a new contract with Arsenal amidst uncertainty around Unai Emery’s position at the club, according to the Times.



The striker's current deal, worth £200,000 a week, will expire at the end of next season and Arsenal have been trying to tie him down to a new deal since last summer.













Arsenal are desperate to stop him from entering the final year of contract at the end of the current season, something head of football Raul Sanllehi is not a fan of.



He saw Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey leave as free agents, and Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil managed to put pressure on the club.





But the scenario could repeat itself with Aubameyang as the striker has shelved the talks over a new deal with Arsenal.







The Gabon international does not want to commit while there are uncertainties over the future of manager Emery at the Emirates.



Aubameyang has also been on Barcelona’s wish list for the January transfer window as the Catalans are light on support for Luis Suarez.





Arsenal do not want to sell the 30-year-old striker as he is seen as key to their hopes of returning to the Champions League next season.



But the club are now facing a massive decision as he is likely to enter the final year of his contract next summer.

