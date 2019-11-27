Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd Had Scouts At Champions League Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had scouts watching the Juventus and Atletico Madrid clash at the Allianz Arena in Turin on Tuesday night.



A Paulo Dybala goal on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the two sides as Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group game at home.













Dybala was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus last summer and his agents held talks with Manchester United and Tottenham towards the end of the Premier League transfer window.



But a complicated set of image rights issues held up the deal and Dybala stayed put at Juventus despite the club actively trying to push him out.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, both Manchester United and Tottenham had scouts watching Juventus in action on Tuesday night.







Tottenham still hold an interest in Dybala, but it is unclear whether Manchester United were watching him or were running the rule over other players in the Juventus and Atletico Madrid team.



Chelsea also had a scout stationed in Turin on Tuesday night but it is unclear which players are on their radar.





Serie A outfits Roma and Parma also sent scouts to watch the Champions League action at Juventus.

