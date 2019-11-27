December Is Going To Be Big – Former Rangers Star Warns Gers On Crucial Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andrew Little believes December will be a make or break month for the Gers and is positive that they will achieve success if they end the year on a high note.



The Ibrox giants have had a solid 2019/20 campaign so far, equalling Celtic in terms of points in the league, sitting second in their Europa League group and reaching the final of the Scottish League Cup.













However, with eight games scheduled for December, which includes their final Europa League group stage game and the Scottish League Cup final, Little believes the final month of the year could determine Rangers' success this season.



The 30-year-old has issued a note of warning, remembering the end of December last year, where Rangers looked well placed to kick on.





Little wants Rangers to learn from their mistakes from last term and correct it this time around, and is positive they will be able to do so if they have a decent run in December.







"Eight matches in December. It's going to be a big month", Little told the official Rangers podcast.



"When you look back to last season with that wonderful end to December, where we were top of the league and looking ahead, and it didn't quite happen the way we wanted it to.





"So the players need to give themselves that opportunity again to put that right.



"And I think if you have a good end of November, good December you are right up there fighting for it.



"I think this season they will have learnt from last year and they will rectify that."



Rangers lock horns with arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on 8th December, giving Gers the opportunity to win their first trophy under Steven Gerrard.

