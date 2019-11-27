Dick Advocaat Gives Assessment of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager and current Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat has heaped praise on Gers centre-forward Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers are set to lock horns with Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord at De Kuip in their fifth Europa League group stage match on Thursday.













The game will see the Glasgow-based club face off against their former manager Advocaat, who was at the helm at Ibrox between 1998 and 2001.



Speaking ahead of the game, the Dutchman heaped praise on Rangers' danger men Defoe and Morelos, hailing the two as top strikers.





Having worked with Defoe at Sunderland, Advocaat expressed his admiration for the Englishman, who he feels is still going strong despite being 38, before describing Morelos as a striker who likes to be physical.







"Two different players, two different qualities", Advocaat told a press conference.



"Defoe was a player of mine at Sunderland, so I know him quite well.





"Very good player. Was an international player. Still good, 38, real pro but he must have it from his runs and his eye in front of the goal.



"The other guy – he wants to make contact with central defenders, hanging around and that kind of things, but two top strikers."



Defoe and Morelos have scored 35 goals between them for Rangers this season.

