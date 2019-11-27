Full Credit For Doing This – Former Leeds United Star Impressed With Whites’ Mental Resilience

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker believes Leeds United have shown the strength to get over last season's heartbreak, which saw them narrowly miss out on Premier League promotion.



Marcelo Bielsa's side missed out on promotion to the top flight after they slumped to defeat to Frank Lampard's Derby County in the semi-final of the playoffs last season.













However, Parker believes Leeds have shown great strength to get over last term's disappointment and have learned from their mistakes, which he feels is a difficult thing to do.



The 32-year-old heaped praise on the players and everyone at the club for putting their heartbreak behind them and focusing on the positives instead of worrying over the negatives.





Parker is delighted with Leeds' current form and is positive that it will boost the club's confidence as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough on Saturday.







"I knew that was going to be one of the key questions – about learning from the mistakes we made last year", Parker told LUTV after the win at Reading on Tuesday night.



"And it takes a strong-minded squad, a strong-minded individual to get over the heartbreak, which it was last year.





"And we seemed to have learnt the lesson really, really well and full credit to the players taking it on board, [as well as] the staff.



"Everyone connected because it's difficult to do that. It's difficult to put the negatives to one side and focus on the positives.



"But that's what we have done. We have hit a real purple patch at the moment.



"Can't wait for the next game to come around, which is obviously [against] Middlesbrough on Saturday. That's going to be a difficult game.



"Obviously, a lot of Leeds United connections going into that one but we are top of the table as it stands. We are going to be full of confidence."



Leeds will be hopeful of extending their winning streak to five when they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road this weekend.

