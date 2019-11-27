I’d Be Depressed If I Was Reading Season Ticket Holder – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has expressed his delight at seeing Leeds United making Reading pay for their negative tactics with a late winner on Tuesday night.



Reading sat back and soaked up most of the pressure from Leeds in front of their home fans and seemed happy to try and hold on for a point at the Madejski Stadium.













But Jack Harrison scored a late winner to earn all three points for Leeds as they went to the top of the Championship table, playing a game more than second-placed West Brom.



Whelan thinks Reading may have been showing respect to Leeds with their approach, but insists he feels for the Royals fans to have to sit through such poor fayre from their supporters and would be depressed as a season ticket holder.





He is happy that Leeds made Reading pay for their boring and negative football by scoring a late winner from one of the few counter-attacking opportunities they received during the game.







Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match: “Honestly, it would be depressing knowing I'd spent a lot of money on a season ticket to come here every week and watch that sort of football.



“Whether it was just respect for Leeds United and what threats we hold, but at the same time, you've got to try, at least, especially at home, to go out and win a game of football.





“That's why I was so pleased that we got that winner right at the end because it kind of serves them right.”



Reading are one of the lowest scorers in the division this season with 19 goals in 17 games.

