I’ll Tell You What Leeds United’s Win At Reading Shows – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes promotion and league title contenders find ways to win games, even when they are not playing well, and is positive that the Whites are doing just that.



For a second time in the space of four days, the Yorkshire-based club relied on a late winner to earn the win away from home, after Jack Harrison's 87th-minute goal gave his side a 1-0 victory against Reading on Tuesday night.













Parker is of the view league and promotion contenders grind out results even when they are not playing at their best by looking for winners until the very end of matches.



The 32-year-old admitted that Leeds were not at their best – particularly in the final third – against Reading on Tuesday but was in awe of the side's unity, hard work and never give up attitude.





Pointing out how Marcelo Bielsa's men showed the grit to get the late winner, Parker asserted that the visitors deserved the win for their second-half performance and the character they showed.







"We mentioned on Saturday about how teams who win promotions, teams who win leagues always find a way", Parker said on LUTV.



"[They are] always trying to get that late winner just to try and alter the course of the game.





"And let's be honest, we probably weren't at our best in the final third tonight, but I'll tell you what, it shows how hard we work, the never say die attitude, the togetherness we've got within this squad.



"They always believed, always believe we are going to get a late winner, get a late goal and thankfully we did.



"Harrison popped up in the right place at the right time and, you have to say, over the course of the second half, the quality of the chances we created compared to theirs we probably did deserve it without being at our best in the final third but, I'll tell you what, [it] shows what character we have in this squad."



With the away win against Reading on Tuesday, Leeds have now won four consecutive games and are unbeaten in seven games.

