I’ve Never Been Hungrier Than I Am Right Now – Sheyi Ojo

Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo has set his eyes on providing as many goals and assists as possible for the Gers this season, with the winger insisting he is more hungry than he ever has been.



The 22-year-old winger joined the Glasgow-based club from Premier League giants Liverpool on a season-long loan in the summer and has been in fine form for the Gers.













While Ojo has been involved in 10 goals for Rangers so far this season, he has set his eyes on adding more to the tally as the Gers enter into a busy schedule of games.



The 22-year-old explained how everyone in the Light Blues team is hungry to contribute to the side's success and are eager to take their chances when they get them.





However, speaking on a personal level, Ojo revealed that he has never been as hungry as he is currently and has set his eyes on scoring and assisting as many goals as he can, while also wanting to help the team in other ways.







"Everyone's hungry and ready for the opportunities that we get", Ojo told the official Rangers podcast.



"We are looking to try and help the team as much as we can.





"Personally for me, I am hungry.



"I have never been more hungry than right now to try and affect the games and try and get as many goals, assists and just generally helping the team, even defensively – whatever it takes.



"So yes, I think everyone's hungry and looking forward to it."



Ojo has scored five goals and provided five assists from his 23 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

