Joe Gomez Plays, Xherdan Shaqiri On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Napoli Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Napoli

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli outfit in the Champions League this evening.



Napoli arrive at Anfield not having won in their last six games and the pressure is building on Ancelotti, who badly needs his side to pull out a performande at the home of the European champions.













Liverpool know that if the other game in the group tonight sees Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk, then they will qualify for the last 16, even if they lose against Napoli.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp must again make do without centre-back Joel Matip, who continues on the sidelines.





Klopp has Alisson in goal, while in central defence he picks Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren. As full-backs, Liverpool go with Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson. Fabinho, James Milner and Jordan Henderson slot into midfield, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are the attacking threat.







Klopp has options on his bench to shake things up if needed, including Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri.





Liverpool Team vs Napoli



Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold

