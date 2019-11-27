Keep It Simple, Avoid Old Habits – Leeds Star Receives Advice From Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Jack Harrison needs to stop trying to do too many things on the ball and continue to keep it simple to ensure more consistency.



Harrison scored a late winner against Reading on Tuesday night as Leeds left the Madejski Stadium with three points and at the top of the Championship table.













The winger, who is on loan at Leeds from Manchester City, has frustrated the Whites supporters with some of his inconsistency, but has continued to retain the faith of Marcelo Bielsa.



Whelan admits that Harrison is that kind of player who can frustrate fans, but his ability to conjure a moment of brilliance also makes him an important part of the team.





He believes the winger is more effective when he keeps things simple rather than trying to do too many things.







The former White also credited his fitness levels for the goal he scored against Reading that saw him run almost the entire length of the pitch during a Leeds counter attack.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Reading: “He's one of these players that can frustrate you, but you know he's got that bit of brilliance as well.





“When he keeps it simple, when he goes down the line, we've seen it in recent weeks, then he does get it out of his feet, he put it in.



“But then he slips into old habits, that checking back, but look, in the second half he was a lot brighter than he was in the first half, he was running from the wide areas in field, trying to link up with Patrick Bamford, trying to get little one-twos off Mateusz Klich, which he did on occasion, and fire the ball across.



“You're talking about someone with a lot of desire here. He's just had the ball in his own 18-yard box, he plays the ball out, he doesn't just admire that, he makes a run from his own 18-yard box into the six-yard box and what a fantastic finish.



“And that goes down to fitness levels.”



The strike at Reading was Harrison’s fourth goal of the season and he has also registered four assists.

