Leeds United Star Urged To Show Quality More Consistently By Former White

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has urged Whites winger Helder Costa to show more consistency as he is sure the Portuguese has the tools to become a solid player for the club going forward.



Costa provided the assist for Jack Harrison’s late winner against Reading on Tuesday night that saw Leeds walk out of the Madejski Stadium with all three points.













The Portuguese came on from the bench after just the 35th minute and produced the kind of quality that Leeds would expect from a player who will go on to cost them around £16m to sign permanently from Wolves.



But Whelan has lamented that Leeds have not seen enough of the quality Costa can produce and believes a lack of consistency has been an issue for the winger at Elland Road.





The former White believes Costa has to get it right more consistently as he feels there is a brilliant player there for Leeds to enjoy if he can produce the goods more often on the pitch.







Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Reading: “It's just an example of what he has to offer, but we need to see that more consistently from him.



“That's the issue I have had since he's come.





“He's been great coming off the bench, like today but he's had a lot longer to go out there and implement his skills.



“When he's at it you can see what a handful he is and what a good signing he could be.”



The goal contribution at Reading was only the second assist Costa has produced this season in the Championship.

