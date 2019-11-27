XRegister
27/11/2019 - 16:23 GMT

Napoli Could Spark Revival At Liverpool, Former Azzurri Star Believes

 




Former Napoli forward Gianfranco Zola has insisted that the Azzurri can spring another surprise on Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League this evening.

Napoli managed to beat Liverpool during a pre-season friendly last summer and also inflicted a defeat on the Reds in their opening group game of this term’s Champions League at the San Paolo.  


 



But the Reds have been in pristine form over the last few months and are favourites to beat Napoli when they welcome them to Anfield in the Champions League this evening.

Napoli are also struggling in Serie A, sitting in seventh in the league table, but Zola believes his former side could start to resurrect their season at Anfield.
 


The Serie A giants will be missing Lorenzo Insigne due to an injury and the Italian admits that it is a big loss, but he feels if Napoli can defend properly they have the players to spring a surprise on Liverpool.



Zola told Italian daily Il Mattino: “These are the nights that can spark a revival.

“Insigne will be a serious loss, but Napoli know how to beat Liverpool, they already surprised them in pre-season.
 


“They have good attackers, but if Napoli can manage not to expose themselves on counter attacks, they can take advantage of a very high defensive line who are not really unsurpassable.”

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz is also a major doubt for Napoli for the clash at Anfield.   
 