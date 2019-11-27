XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/11/2019 - 13:06 GMT

Napoli Not In Right Mental Place – Former Serie A Coach On Anfield Trip

 




Former Serie A coach Alberto Zaccheroni does not believe the current Napoli side are mentally in the right place to get a result at Liverpool tonight.

Napoli managed to beat Liverpool at the San Paolo in their opening Champions League group game, but things have changed since then in Italy.  


 



A 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the weekend means Napoli are currently seventh in Serie A, far away from challenging for the title with Juventus and Inter.

Carlo Ancelotti has been under pressure and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is expected to fine the players a quarter of their wages for breaking off from a week-long training retreat this month.
 


The club are in turmoil and they have sanctioned Ancelotti and the players from speaking about the behind-the-scenes problems to the media.



With such issues in the background, Zaccheroni does not feel that at the moment the Napoli players are in a mental state where they can get a result at Liverpool tonight.

He feels Napoli are in for a tough night if they cannot remain disciplined on the pitch against Liverpool.
 


Zaccheroni told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “To get a positive result at Napoli, you definitely need to be professional.

“Today’s Napoli, especially mentally, do not look like a team who can go to England and get a result.

“From a tactical point of view, they have to be more compact and disciplined across the pitch.

“Otherwise, Napoli are in for a hard night.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes being away from Italy could break open the shackles on the Napoli team at Anfield.   
 