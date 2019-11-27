Neil Lennon Will Prioritise Ross County Over Rennes Insists Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Stephen Craigan believes Celtic manager Neil Lennon might just prioritise the Bhoys' league game next weekend over his side’s Europa League commitment on Thursday against Rennes.



Celtic have been impressive in the Europa League this season and Lennon's side have already booked their spot in the last 32 with two games remaining.













The Celtic boss has stressed his intention not to make wholesale changes to his side as he looks to make sure the Bhoys continue to shine brightly in Europe when Rennes come to visit.



However, Celtic are also locked in a tight title race on the domestic front where they are level on points with Rangers after 13 games.





Both sides are keeping each other on their toes in Scotland and Craigan feels Lennon would rather sacrifice the Europa League game at home on Thursday than see his side drop points at Ross County on Sunday.







He believes Lennon has some brainstorming to do to make sure he has the right players fit and fresh for the league game at the weekend.



Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He is going to have to prioritise and understand the games.





“Does Lewis Morgan gets a game, does he bring Scott Sinclair in or does [Leigh] Griffiths get some game time on Thursday?



“You don’t want to drop league points. You’d rather sacrifice a game on Thursday night and of course, he’d rather win it as well.



“But he’d rather sacrifice a game on Thursday night than drop points at Ross County.



“Ideally, he’d want to win both but he has got to look at players and the games.”



Celtic enjoyed a famous night in Europe in their previous Europa League game when they beat Lazio away from home in Rome.

