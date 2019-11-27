XRegister
27/11/2019 - 15:48 GMT

Nuno Link With Arsenal Played Down

 




Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s links with the Arsenal job have been played down, with the Portuguese tactician happy at Molineux.

Unai Emery’s future at Arsenal has been coming under increasing pressure with each passing day and it has continued to build after their 2-2 home draw against Southampton at the weekend.  


 



Arsenal have been maintaining that there are currently no plans to replace the Spaniard, but there are claims that they have started the process of identifying a replacement.

And there are suggestions that the Gunners are keen on the name of Nuno, as Emery’s replacement at the Emirates.
 


But according to The Athletic, there is little substance to claims of Arsenal trying to snare the 45-year-old away from Wolves at the moment.



Arsenal could still be interested given his record at Wolves, but for the moment there are no concrete efforts under way to take him to north London.

The Portuguese is also happy at Wolves and is pleased with the amount of autonomy he enjoys in terms of transfers at Molineux.
 


Nuno also has a solid relationship with the owners, who have put their faith in him to turn them into a solid Premier League club.

Super agent Jorge Mendes, Nuno's agent, has a good relationship with the Wolves hierarchy.   
 