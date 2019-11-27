Nutritionists’ Work Is Superb – Former Leeds Star Hails Key Element In Helping Whites’ Fitness

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker believes the Whites' top fitness levels are helping them push all the way to the final whistle of games and grind out results.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds registered a 1-0 away against Reading in the Championship on Tuesday night, courtesy of an 87th-minute winner from Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison.













While the win at the Madejski Stadium saw the Whites go on top of the league table, it is the second time in-a-row that the side's winner came after the 85 minute mark, with the winner against Luton Town on Saturday being scored in the 90th-minute.



The two consecutive scrappy away victories have helped Leeds build their momentum, taking their winning streak to four games, and Parker credits the players' fitness levels for grinding out results.





The 32-year-old pointed out how difficult it is to play two away games in the space of four games, but expressed his delight at the Leeds stars' fitness levels, which he believes helped them to earn the late wins at Luton and Reading.







"We mentioned about how difficult it is to coming into games like this off the back of an away trip to Luton on the Saturday [and] following up [with] another away trip down to Reading on the Tuesday", Parker said on LUTV at the end of the match.



"How much does it take out of you? It does, but we mentioned the fitness of the boys, the nutritionists that work on them ever so well.





"The fitness level is superb and this is why we are able to see them push it all the way to the very last whistle."



Having won two games away from home, Leeds will now return to Elland Road to host Middlesbrough in the league on Saturday.

