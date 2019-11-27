Our Never-Say-Die Attitude Is So Evident – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has expressed his delight at the never give up attitude displayed by the Whites in their 1-0 win against Reading on Tuesday night.



The Yorkshire-based club went on top of the Championship table with a late 1-0 away win against Reading on Tuesday, with Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison scoring the winner in the 87th-minute of the game.













Former Leeds star Parker admitted that the side were far from their best in the final third and in front of the goal, but feels that they deserved the winner because of their second-half display.



Having left it late to win both their last two league games, the 32-year-old is now a fan of the Whites' will, togetherness and never give up attitude.





Parker heaped praise on the character and attitude displayed by Marcelo Bielsa's men on Saturday before jokingly admitting that leaving it late in games is not good for fans' health.







"I feel the desire, the effort, the togetherness that we have shown – particularly in the second half – I thought we did deserve the win in the end", Parker said at the end of the match on LUTV.



"I don't think we were [at our] best in the final third by any stretch of the imagination, but the togetherness that the squad showed, the never say die attitude that they seem to have is evident.





"And yes, another late goal. It is not good for our health."



Leeds now have a home game coming up in the league, with Middlesbrough set to travel to Elland Road on Saturday.

