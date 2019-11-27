Rangers Only Going Up Under Steven Gerrard – Dick Advocaat Tips Hat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers manager and current Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat has heaped praise on Gers boss Steven Gerrard, insisting the Liverpool legend has clearly improved the Gers.



Ex-Rangers boss Advocaat replaced Jaap Stam at the helm at Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord last month and is now set to host his former club in the Europa League on Thursday.













While the Dutchman was in charge of the Scottish Premiership side between 1998 and 2001, a lot has changed at Ibrox, with former Liverpool skipper Gerrard now in the dugout.



The 39-year-old was plying his trade for the Reds when Advocaat was the manager of Sunderland in 2015 and the now Feyenoord boss admits the Englishman was one of the best midfielders in the world.





Advocaat believes Rangers have been on the rise since Gerrard took over, which he feels is a sign of his abilities as a manager.







"It is quite difficult to speak about him as a player because he was one of the world's best midfielders", Advocaat told a press conference.



"Now he is going in a different job as a manager for a big club and everybody knows how difficult that is.





"But if you see, from the moment he stepped in it is only going up and that says enough about his quality."



Gerrard's Rangers will be on the lookout for their first away win in the Europa League group stage when they face Feyenoord at De Kuip on Thursday.

