Really, Celtic And Rangers Are Top European Clubs – Dick Advocaat

Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat feels giants Celtic and Rangers are top European clubs that are underestimated in the Netherlands as the Scottish game is not seen in the best light.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers will lock horns with Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord in their fifth Europa League group stage game at De Kuip on Thursday.













While the Gers emerged victorious when the two sides met at Ibrox in September, there has been a major change at Feyenoord with Jaap Stam making way and the experienced Advocaat succeeding him.



The 72-year-old believes his former side, currently under the management of Gerrard, have a great squad and expects Feyenoord to face a tough challenge against Rangers on Thursday.





The Dutchman believes that Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are underestimated in the Netherlands due to the Scottish game, before classifying the pair as top European clubs.







"I have seen the game against Feyenoord – the first game and I have seen some other games as well", Advocaat told a press conference.



"I think they have a very good squad, not because we have to play tomorrow against them.





"But in Holland, they underestimate a little bit still Scottish football, but Celtic and Rangers are really top European clubs.



"I saw some games from them and they are really close to coming on that level what they really want and pretty much is the same for Celtic.



"They have got individuals. Almost all players are international players. So it will be very difficult for us tomorrow."



Currently sitting second in their Europa League group, a win against Advocaat's side this week would strengthen Rangers' chances of qualification to the round of 32 of the competition.

