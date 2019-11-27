Spending Money Has Hampered Everton – Former Toffee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs has insisted that spending big money on transfers has taken the Toffees backwards rather than helping them to progress.



Everton have won just four of their 13 league games and the defeat at home to Norwich City at the weekend has further piled the pressure on manager Marco Silva.













The Portuguese is believed to be just about hanging on to his job, but the club are unlikely to make any changes before their game against Leicester City next weekend at the King Power Stadium.



However, Everton have spent in excess of £400m since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club in 2016 and their recruitment process has come in for stinging criticism from all quarters.





Stubbs feels Everton must stop thinking about getting into the Champions League as they do not have that calibre of player in the squad.







The former defender feels spending money has only hampered the culture inside the club and has only taken them backwards rather than making any real progress on the pitch.



“The biggest thing for me is that, as a club and a set of fans, in which I include myself, we have been caught up in the idea of us as Champions League contenders — but we’ve not had Champions League players”, Stubbs told The Athletic.





“The money we’ve had and the way it has been spent has hampered us rather than helped.



“I read that we’ve spent £450 million under Farhad Moshiri, which is incredible to think given the position we’re in.



“Financially we’ve taken a big step forward but in terms of our fortunes on the pitch, we’ve gone backwards.”



Everton famously bought three number tens in one summer under Ronald Koeman, but the former director of football Steve Walsh recently defended his record at Goodison Park.

