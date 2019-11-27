This Won’t Be Same Feyenoord, Former Rangers Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andrew Little believes the Feyenoord side that the Gers will face on Thursday will be different from the team they defeated at Ibrox.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers have travelled to Rotterdam to face Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord in their fifth Europa League group stage game of the season this week.













The Gers emerged victorious when the two sides met at Ibrox earlier this season, but with Feyenoord having replaced Jaap Stam with Dick Advocaat at the helm, Little expects the Rotterdam-based club to pose a different threat on Thursday.



The 30-year-old was impressed with how Rangers fared against Feyenoord in the game at Ibrox, which they won 1-0, and also lauded how Gerrard's men have adapted to different playing styles this season.





However, while Little is an admirer of how the Gers have handled away games this term, he has warned the side against underestimating Feyenoord and has urged them to not take their foot off the gas.







"I think Rangers have done so well this season at adapting to different styles of play", Little told the official Rangers podcast.



"And from that match [against Feyenoord] – I thought that was probably the best 45 minutes I have seen from Rangers in a long time that night, at Ibrox.





"But it will be a different style and it will be a different type of Feyenoord team, and they will need to adapt to that.



"It's away from home, so you maybe slightly change the set-up as well, but I think they have shown this season they can adapt.



"And they know how to go to Hamilton away or Livingston away or Feyenoord or Porto. They are handling it all so far.



"So far, so good but they can't let off. They can't take their foot off the pedal for one second or this sort of winning run that they are on currently will be lost."



If Rangers, as well as table-toppers Young Boys, win their respective group games this week, the Gers will have secured their qualification to the Europa League round of 32.

