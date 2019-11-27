Tottenham Hotspur Linked Alexander Nubel Yet To Take Future Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur linked goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is yet to take a call on his future at Schalke, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who is also Schalke skipper, is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer.













Bayern Munich have been interested in him, but the talk of Manuel Neuer possibly signing a new contract could affect the prospect of Nubel moving to Bavaria.



Tottenham are believed to be keeping tabs on the Schalke captain as the possible long-term replacement for their own skipper Hugo Lloris.





Schalke are prepared to offer him a lucrative new contract to keep hold of him, but according to German daily TZ, the goalkeeper is yet to make a decision on his future.







There are suggestions that he has already made up his mind about leaving Schalke but it has been claimed that no call has been taken.



Nubel is keen to take more time before taking a decision on whether to sign a new contract at Schalke and stay or walk out on a free transfer.





He will be able to open talks on negotiating a pre-contract with clubs outside German once the January transfer window opens in just over a month's time.

