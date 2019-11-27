We Suit Each Other – Sheyi Ojo Keen For Game Time With Rangers Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo is confident of striking up a partnership with former Liverpool and current Gers team-mate Ryan Kent and helping the team, but admitted that it is upto to Steven Gerrard to decide whether to play them together or not.



Light Blues wingers Ojo and Kent were team-mates at Premier League club Liverpool before they reunited at Glasgow-based club Rangers this season.













While Ojo arrived at Ibrox on loan, Kent signed a permanent deal with the Gers this summer after impressing on loan last term. Before their arrival at Rangers, they played 21 games together at Liverpool, both for the senior team and Under-23s.



Although the duo have played over 60 minutes together in only one game at Rangers so far, Ojo believes they showed what they can do as a partnership, with their chemistry being years old.





The 22-year-old is confident of reigniting his partnership with Kent and using it to help the Gers to success, but admitted that it is up to the manager to play them together or not.







"Obviously, he's [Kent] been injured a lot since he's come", Ojo told the official Rangers podcast.



"Probably the only proper game we played together is the [League Cup] semi-final, which I think we did well in.





"We showed what we can do in 60 minutes or whatever we played together but, obviously, I have been playing with him since I was young.



"So we know each other's game and we can suit each other and we can help the team by playing together.



"So [we will have to see] whether the manager decides to do that [play us together] or not in the next coming games."



Ojo and Kent have been involved in 13 goals for Rangers this season combined.

