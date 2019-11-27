When It’s Tough You Should Enjoy It – Leeds United Coach On Battles

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United first team coach Carlos Corberan has stressed the importance of the Whites enjoying playing football, even when things are not going well for them.



The Yorkshire-based club left it late to get the win against Reading on Tuesday night, with Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison scoring the winner in the 87th-minute of the game.













As Leeds now turn their attention to their weekend match against Middlesbrough, Corberan has talked up the importance of recovering well and getting ready for the game.



With games coming thick and fast, the Spaniard also stressed the need for the Whites to enjoy the games and the bust schedule, which he believes is the team's mentality.





Corberan revealed that Leeds want to enjoy playing games even when they are struggling as he feels that is when they become mature and ready to win games.







"First of all, we are going to recover well because we play on Saturday", Corberan told LUTV after Tuesday night's win at Reading.



"So it's going to be another tough game. We have to be ready to face these type of games.





"Very good to have the supporters there, to score close to them.



"I think this is the mentality – enjoy winning a lot, recover, enjoy these fast processes because you're going to be ready to face the next game.



"But I think this is what we want. We want to play games, we want to enjoy the games even when we are suffering.



"It's important that you are able to enjoy in these tough conditions because then you are more mature and you are more ready to continue winning games."



Having played two games on the road, Leeds will host Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the league on Saturday as they return to home comforts.

