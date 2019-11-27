You Can’t Kid Everton Fans – Former Toffee On Side’s Struggles

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes the Toffees do not have many players who have the required amount of desire and passion to stand up and be counted during trying times.



Everton are just above the relegation zone at the moment and their defeat at home to Norwich City at the weekend further added the growing din around Marco Silva’s future at the club.













Silva is unlikely to go anywhere before Everton’s away game at Leicester in the coming weekend, but he is believed to be just hanging on to his job.



Stubbs feels Silva, like a number of Everton managers recently, do not understand the club the way a Jurgen Klopp does at Liverpool.





The former Toffee stressed that while he is keen to see big money players at Goodison Park, he is more interested in having players who are passionate about playing for the club.







He believes that results and performances are clear indicators that Everton do not have enough players who know how to react to adversities and stand up when the going gets tough.



“I want to see players who give 100 per cent first and foremost”, Stubbs told The Athletic.





“The fans will follow that. I know what it means to play for Everton but I feel we haven’t got enough people who get the club.



"It pains me to say it but Jurgen Klopp ‘gets’ Liverpool in a way a succession of our recent managers didn’t.



“Yes, of course, we want to see £50 million players with real talent but you also need that basic desire and passion.



“You cannot kid football fans in this city. They know their football and know when someone’s heart isn’t in it or they don’t want to be here.



“At this time we don’t have enough players who will stand up and be counted.



"I’m not questioning their professionalism but I mean; when they go a goal behind, how many believe they can get back? The record of the players under Silva suggests they don’t.



“They’ve never come back to win so when they concede first, you can’t blame the fans for being unsettled.”



Everton have won just four of their opening 13 league games this season.

