Another Clean Sheet – Former Leeds United Star Hails Whites’ Defence

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has heaped praise on the Whites' defence, lauding centre-backs Liam Cooper and Ben White for their performance against Reading.



The Yorkshire-based club extended their winning streak in the league to four games with a narrow 1-0 victory against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.













While Leeds had to wait until the 87th-minute of the game to get their winner, their opponents Reading were largely silent on the night, having just two shots on target.



Parker pointed out that the defenders in a side not being mentioned much after a game is a good sign and believes that was the case with Cooper and White against Reading.





The 32-year-old hailed Cooper, who returned to starting eleven on the night, as fantastic and lauded White before turning his attention to the fact that Leeds have kept nine clean sheets from their 18 league games so far.







"It's a good sign to centre-halves where you don't really see him too much or talk about him too much", Parker said after the Reading match on LUTV.



"I know we didn't mention Liam Cooper too much in commentary but the captain, coming back in, thought he was fantastic.





"Ben White – we could speak the whole night about how good a player he is.



"But that's another clean sheet. I think that's the ninth now, of the season, and it just shows it is a great platform to go build upon."



Leeds, who are unbeaten in seven league games, currently sit on top of the Championship table with 37 points.

