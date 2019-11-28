XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/11/2019 - 13:22 GMT

Eddie Nketiah Should Stay All Next Season Too – Marcelo Bielsa

 




Marcelo Bielsa believes Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah should considering staying at Leeds United beyond the end of the current season.

Leeds signed Nketiah on loan from Arsenal, beating off competition from several clubs in England and in Europe for the 20-year-old.  


 



The Arsenal loanee has made an impact from the bench this season and has proved to be a natural goalscorer inside the penalty box.

But Bielsa has favoured starting with Patrick Bamford and Nketiah is yet to receive his first berth in the starting eleven in a league game thus far.
 


There are suggestions Arsenal could cut short his loan stint in January due to a lack of game time, but Bielsa is hopeful that Nketiah will want to stay at Leeds beyond the winter window.



In fact, the Leeds head coach feels Nketiah would be well-served by spending more than one season at Leeds and allowing the club to aid in his development properly.

Bielsa said in a press conference: “I hope he continues and I wish he wants to stay with us.
 


“I think Eddie’s integration into Leeds is going to be good if he stays in January and one more year.

“Him and Leeds be able to show with confidence we are looking for him.”

Nketiah has been recovering from an abdomen injury and just returned to training with the Leeds squad.   
 