Eddie Nketiah Should Stay All Next Season Too – Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa believes Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah should considering staying at Leeds United beyond the end of the current season.



Leeds signed Nketiah on loan from Arsenal, beating off competition from several clubs in England and in Europe for the 20-year-old.













The Arsenal loanee has made an impact from the bench this season and has proved to be a natural goalscorer inside the penalty box.



But Bielsa has favoured starting with Patrick Bamford and Nketiah is yet to receive his first berth in the starting eleven in a league game thus far.





There are suggestions Arsenal could cut short his loan stint in January due to a lack of game time, but Bielsa is hopeful that Nketiah will want to stay at Leeds beyond the winter window.







In fact, the Leeds head coach feels Nketiah would be well-served by spending more than one season at Leeds and allowing the club to aid in his development properly.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “I hope he continues and I wish he wants to stay with us.





“I think Eddie’s integration into Leeds is going to be good if he stays in January and one more year.



“Him and Leeds be able to show with confidence we are looking for him.”



Nketiah has been recovering from an abdomen injury and just returned to training with the Leeds squad.

