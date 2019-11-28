Expect Different Side – Rangers Star Wary Of Feyenoord Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has admitted that the Gers are expecting Feyenoord to be different from the side that they faced in December and is wary of the threat posed by the Dutch outfit.



Steven Gerrard's Light Blues are gearing up for their fifth Europa League group stage game of the season against Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord at De Kuip on Thursday night.













While Rangers emerged victorious when the two clubs met at Ibrox in September, midfielder Davis is expecting a different Feyenoord side on Thursday, with the club having replaced Jaap Stam with ex-Gers boss Dick Advocaat.



The 34-year-old pointed out how teams tend to perform better at home before admitting that Feyenoord will hurt Rangers if they are given the time to do so.





However, Davis is confident that the Gers have a good chance of winning if they emulate the performances they have displayed in Europe so far and is hopeful that they can progress to the round of 32, which he believes would be a huge boost for those at the club.







“We expect a different Feyenoord side”, Davis was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“You often see a contrast between home and away performances from teams.





"But the most important thing is we focus on ourselves. We know they’ve got quality and if you give them time they can hurt you.



“From our point of view, we just have to try and replicate the performances we’ve shown in the competition and if we do that we’ll give ourselves a good chance.



"It would be a huge boost for everyone at the club if we could qualify.



"We want to get it done as soon as possible but if you’d offered us the chance to qualify with a win in the final game we’d have taken it.”



A win at De Kuip on Thursday, along with Young Boys drawing with or beating FC Porto, would see Rangers progress to the Europa League round of 32 with one more home game remaining in the group stage.

