Feyenoord vs Rangers Is Double Treat For Me – Former Dutch Star Hoping For Magical Evening

Former Rangers star Giovanni van Bronckhorst has conceded that he shares a special relationship with Dick Advocaat, as he played under him at Ibrox.



The Dutchman was in Advocaat’s Rangers squad that won the Scottish league and cup double twice towards the end of the 1990s and was a key player in that team.













Van Bronckhorst also played and coached Feyenoord and has been invited to watch his two former teams clash in the Europa League in Rotterdam this evening by the Dutch club.



He is looking forward to a magical European night at De Kuip and admits that he has wonderful memories of playing for both clubs during his career.





The Dutchman told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: “I have been invited by the club to be a guest. It is a special competition for me so I will be there.







“I hope that Feyenoord can turn it into a magical evening.



“It is a double treat for me because I had good feelings at both clubs and have had success.





“I thought it was an honour to be part of both clubs and there will always be a special feeling.”



Van Bronckhorst also opened up about the special relationship he had with Advocaat during their time together at Rangers.



He also revealed that the current Feyenoord boss played the role of a key sounding board when he was going through a tough phase in his coaching career.



“I have had a good relationship with him.



“Not only at the club but also as a head coach. He assisted me during a very difficult period for me as a coach.”

