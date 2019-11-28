Former Celtic Star Warns Bhoys of Rennes’ Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic and Rennes defender Stephane Mahe expects the French top flight side to react to their league loss to Dijon against the Hoops this evening.



Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are set to host French Ligue 1 club Rennes at Celtic Park in their penultimate Europa League group stage game.













Celtic could book their spot as group winners if they beat Rennes and see Cluj lose against Lazio, while they have already qualified for the last 32.



One man who knows both Celtic and Rennes well is 51-year-old Mahe, who was impressed with how the French side fared under Julien Stephan last season.





Mahe admitted that the side have struggled following the exits of some key players this season, but is expecting a reaction from them against Celtic, having lost to Dijon in the league at the weekend.







“Rennes had a good season last season with a very good young coach, Julien Stephan”, Mahe told The Herald.



“But this season is more difficult for them. Some important players have left as a result of the success they had. Football is like that.





"They lost to Dijon at the weekend and their coach was furious. I think we will see a reaction to that at Parkhead.”



Mahe plied his trade for Rennes for one year before joining Celtic, where he spent four years between 1997 and 2001.

