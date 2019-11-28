Galatasaray Keen To Hold Mario Lemina Talks With Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray are interested in making Mario Lemina's loan move permanent, but want to renegotiate the purchase option price agreed with Southampton.



The 26-year-old midfielder joined Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray from Southampton on a season-long loan in the summer, with the Istanbul outfit having an option to buy next summer.













Having made seven league appearances since arriving at the club, Galatasaray are happy with Lemina's performances and are now willing to keep him permanently.



While the Turkish giants have the option to make the Gabon international's loan move permanent for €16m, they are hopeful of convincing Southampton to lower the fee.





Galatasaray want to convince Southampton to lower the purchase price, according to Turkish outlet Kralspor.







Southampton splashed out over €16m to sign Lemina from Italian giantsw Juventus in 2017, with the midfielder becoming their club record signing.



Apart from making seven league appearances, Lemina has also played in three of Galatasaray's Champions League group stage games this season.





Galatasaray currently sit in seventh place in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

