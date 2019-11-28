Gladbach Talking To Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Denis Zakaria Over New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach have established fresh contact with Arsenal and Manchester United target Denis Zakaria over the possibility of him signing a new contract.



The Swiss midfielder has been one of the top performers in the Bundesliga this season and it has led to speculation over his long term future at the club.













Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are already plotting to snare him away from Gladbach and he has also been linked with a move to England, with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in signing him.



Gladbach have already ruled out selling him in the winter window and are keen to hold on to him beyond the end of the next summer transfer window as well.





According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl has been in fresh contact with his representatives over agreeing on a new contract.







The Bundesliga club are trying to convince the player to sign a new deal and stay at the club for at least next season.



Eberl could also agree to include a buy-out clause, which would help Zakaria to leave the club for a reasonable fee in the near future.





No agreement is in place, but there are suggestions that the possibility of a new contract with a release clause could convince Zakaria to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

