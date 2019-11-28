XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/11/2019 - 18:35 GMT

Greg Taylor Starts – Celtic Team vs Rennes Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Rennes
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to French outfit Rennes in the Europa League this evening. 

Neil Lennon's side have been in impressive form in the Europa League this season and have already secured their spot in the last 32 of the competition. 
 

 



If Celtic can beat Rennes this evening and Cluj lose to Lazio in the group's other clash, then they will secure top spot.


Bhoys boss Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while as his full-backs he plumps for Moritz Bauer and Greg Taylor for the visit of the French.
 


For his centre-back pairing, Lennon picks Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien, while in midfield Scott Brown will look to dominate. Also selected this evening are Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Olivier Ntcham and Lewis Morgan, while Ryan Christie leads the attacking threat.



The Celtic manager has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic. Odsonne Edouard is not in the matchday squad.
 


Celtic Team vs Rennes

Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Morgan, Forrest

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Griffiths, Sinclair, Rogic, Johnston, Robertson
 