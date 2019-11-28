Greg Taylor Starts – Celtic Team vs Rennes Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Rennes

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Celtic have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to French outfit Rennes in the Europa League this evening.



Neil Lennon's side have been in impressive form in the Europa League this season and have already secured their spot in the last 32 of the competition.













If Celtic can beat Rennes this evening and Cluj lose to Lazio in the group's other clash, then they will secure top spot.





Bhoys boss Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while as his full-backs he plumps for Moritz Bauer and Greg Taylor for the visit of the French.





For his centre-back pairing, Lennon picks Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien, while in midfield Scott Brown will look to dominate. Also selected this evening are Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Olivier Ntcham and Lewis Morgan, while Ryan Christie leads the attacking threat.







The Celtic manager has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic. Odsonne Edouard is not in the matchday squad.





Celtic Team vs Rennes



Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Morgan, Forrest



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Griffiths, Sinclair, Rogic, Johnston, Robertson

