He’ll Play With U23s – Marcelo Bielsa On Getting Eddie Nketiah Up To Speed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that he expects Eddie Nketiah to take some time to return to the first-team picture and is lining him up for Under-23s duty.



The Arsenal loanee has been out of action since the start of the month due to an abdomen injury and only returned to training on Thursday.













The 20-year-old was in good form before he got injured and was set to start a run of games ahead of Patrick Bamford, who has since ended his goal drought.



Nketiah will boost Bielsa’s options up front during a busy period of the season, but the Leeds boss stressed that it will take some time for the striker to return to the first-team picture.





The Argentine is expecting the Arsenal forward to be involved with the Under-23s before he is fit to feature in the first-team squad again.







Bielsa said in a press conference: “He has trained well.



“Probably he is going to play a part with the under-23s.





“Yes [it will take time], maybe he needs a while, but I’m not sure. That would be normal.”



Bamford has scored two goals during Nketiah’s absence, hammering down the first choice spot in attack and meaning the Arsenal man again has a tough task securing playing time.

