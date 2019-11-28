XRegister
28/11/2019 - 14:54 GMT

Hope He’s Satisfied Now – Chelsea Loan Star Working To Make Fortuna Dusseldorf Coach Happy

 




Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker has insisted that he has done what Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel expects from him in training and is hopeful that the German is satisfied.

Baker joined Fortuna Dusseldorf from Chelsea on a season-long loan in the summer, with the Rheinlander having an option to buy him permanently included in the agreement.


 



The central midfielder began the season as a starter for the German club, starting six of their first seven league games, but remained as an unused substitute in their last five matches.

Baker has admitted that he understands the coach's decision and revealed that the two have had discussions, following which he realised what Funkel expects from him.
 


The 24-year-old believes he has done what Funkel expects of him in training in the last few weeks and is hopeful that the coach is satisfied.



"The coach and I have exchanged views. There are a few things he expects of me", Baker told German daily Bild.

"In the last few weeks, I have done what he expects of me.
 


"I hope that he is now satisfied with my performance in training. I could understand his point of view."

Baker conceded that he is disappointed to have not played in the side's last five games, but is focused on improving himself as a player in training.

"It's disappointing not to play. But I come to training every day with a positive attitude and work hard on myself", Baker said.

Baker has made seven appearances across all competitions for Fortuna Dusseldorf this season.   
 