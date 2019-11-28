I Want Celtic To Go Far In Europa League – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic and Rennes left-back Stephane Mahe has expressed his desire for the Hoops to get the win against the French top flight side this evening and go far in Europa League.



Scottish champions Celtic are set to host French Ligue 1 club Rennes at Celtic Park in their fifth Europa League group stage game today.













While the Hoops have already sealed their spot in the competition's round of 32, a win against Rennes, and Cluj losing to Lazio, would see them progress as group winners.



With Celtic having the chance to win their Europa League group, Mahe hopes that the Bhoys emerge victorious against Rennes, who he played for before moving to Parkhead in 1997.





“I have followed Celtic in Europe this season and I hope to see them win against Rennes and then go far in the competition”, Mahe told The Herald.







Looking back at his fond memories with Celtic, Mahe revealed that he is extremely proud to have plied his trade for the club.



“For me, in my head, in my heart, I don’t forget, I can’t forget, my time with Celtic and in particular what the Celtic fans gave me", he said.





"I am so very proud to have played for Celtic.”



Mahe was at Celtic between 1997 and 2001, making over 70 appearances.

