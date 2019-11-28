It Is Difficult Away – Liverpool Star Expects Tough Red Bull Salzburg Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has conceded that it will be a tough challenge for his side to face Red Bull Salzburg away from home when needing to at least draw in their last Champions League group game.



The Reds only managed to earn a point from a 1-1 draw against Napoli on Wednesday night and the result has left Group E of the Champions League in a tantalising position.













Salzburg’s win over Genk means that all the top three teams in the group are in with a chance to reach the last 16 of the Champions League on the final matchday of the group.



Liverpool need a point from their trip to Austria to book a place in the next round but a defeat could send them tumbling out of the Champions League this season.





Wijnaldum is pleased with the way Liverpool managed to come from behind to draw against Napoli.







He insisted that any game away from home in the Champions League is tough, but admits that the Salzburg clash will be a completely different story due to the pressure attached.



“It was a difficult game against a tough opponent”, the midfielder said after the match in the mixed zone.





“We fought until the end and are happy that we managed to recover after trailing.



“Now Salzburg are waiting for us and we all know how difficult it can be for an away team even if the game is exciting to play for me.



“It will be different as every game is a story in itself.”



Salzburg did give Liverpool a scare at Anfield when they came back from three goals down to level the score before conceding a late winner.

