It Will Be Fierce Battle – Red Bull Salzburg Star Ready For Liverpool Test

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland is looking forward to a massive game at home against Liverpool in his side's final Champions League group game.



Liverpool’s failure to beat Napoli at home on Wednesday night has left Group E in a tantalising position with all the top three teams in with a chance of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.













A point for Liverpool away to Salzburg will be enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side to make it to the next round but a defeat could knock them out of the competition.



Salzburg have already given Liverpool a scare when they pushed them hard at Anfield during their 4-3 defeat.





A home win would take Salzburg into the last 16 of the Champions League and Haaland warned Liverpool that they are no pushovers when they are playing in front of their home support.







“It will be a fierce battle against the best team in the world”, the striker told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



“We are good at home, so we just need to have a go.”





The 19-year-old has scored eight goals in five Champions League game, including a strike at Anfield, and is increasingly catching the eye of top clubs.

