Liverpool Linked Schalke Star Already Subject of Enquiries

A number of big clubs have already been assessing the possibility of signing Liverpool linked attacking midfielder Amine Harit next summer.



The 22-year-old Moroccan joined Schalke from Nantes in 2017 and has come into his own this season in the Bundesliga.













Harit has netted six goals in 12 league games this season and has already been touted as the next talented player who could go on to leave Schalke soon.



His contract expires at the end of next season and Schalke could be forced to sell him next summer if he does not agree to sign a new deal in the coming months.





He has been strongly linked with Liverpool, but the Reds look unlikely to have it all their own way in the race as, according to German daily Bild, a number of top clubs have already been enquiring about Harit and are testing the water to see whether he would be interested in a move.







Jurgen Klopp's side may still be strong contenders to grab Harit, however a summer move for the player is not guaranteed.



The positive for Schalke is that the player and his camp are happy at Schalke and the midfielder’s priority is to continue at the Bundesliga club.





There is optimism at the club that he will eventually agree to sign a new deal after more talks are held over his future between Schalke and his representatives.



But for the moment, some of the top names in European football are keeping a close eye on his situation in Gelsenkirchen.

