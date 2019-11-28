Luke Shaw Starts – Manchester United Team vs Astana Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Astana vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 15:50 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad that will take on FC Astana in a Europa League clash this afternoon in Kazakhstan.



Solskjaer has named as many as nine academy players in his squad, with Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard the only players who could be considered established first-team players in the starting eleven.













Lee Grant makes his first start in goal for Manchester United, 18 months after joining the club and will have a young centre-back pairing Axel Tuanzebe and Di’Shon Bernard in front of him, with another teenage full-back Ethan Laird starting on the right.



James Garner and Angel Gomes are getting a rare opportunity to start in midfield alongside another debutant in Dylan Levitt, who has already broken in Ryan Giggs’ senior Wales squad.





Lingard will captain the side with Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood completing the attacking trio up front for Manchester United.







Largie Ramazani, Arnau Puigmal, D'Mani Mellor and Ethan Galbraith are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench. 19-year-old goalkeeper Matej Kovar has also made the squad for the game.





Manchester United Team vs Astana



Grant, Laird, Tuanzebe, Bernard, Shaw, Garner, Levitt, Gomes, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood.



Substitutes: Kovar, Mengi, Taylor, Galbraith, Puigmal, Ramazani, Mellor

