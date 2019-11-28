XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/11/2019 - 14:41 GMT

Luke Shaw Starts – Manchester United Team vs Astana Confirmed

 




Fixture: Astana vs Manchester United
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 15:50 (UK time)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad that will take on FC Astana in a Europa League clash this afternoon in Kazakhstan.  

Solskjaer has named as many as nine academy players in his squad, with Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard the only players who could be considered established first-team players in the starting eleven.
 

 



Lee Grant makes his first start in goal for Manchester United, 18 months after joining the club and will have a young centre-back pairing Axel Tuanzebe and Di’Shon Bernard in front of him, with another teenage full-back Ethan Laird starting on the right.

James Garner and Angel Gomes are getting a rare opportunity to start in midfield alongside another debutant in Dylan Levitt, who has already broken in Ryan Giggs’ senior Wales squad.
 


Lingard will captain the side with Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood completing the attacking trio up front for Manchester United.



Largie Ramazani, Arnau Puigmal, D'Mani Mellor and Ethan Galbraith are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench. 19-year-old goalkeeper Matej Kovar has also made the squad for the game.
 


Manchester United Team vs Astana 

Grant, Laird, Tuanzebe, Bernard, Shaw, Garner, Levitt, Gomes, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood.

Substitutes: Kovar, Mengi, Taylor, Galbraith, Puigmal, Ramazani, Mellor
 