Marcelo Bielsa Is Realising This – Former Leeds United Star

Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker believes Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and his players has realised the importance of grinding out wins over producing perfect performances.



Bielsa is a head coach who has earned himself the reputation for being a perfectionist, with the Argentine wanting his teams to play good football in games.













However, former Leeds star Parker believes sometimes it is all about getting the win and the points on the board, and not about playing well, which he feels is the mentality the Whites sometimes lacked last season.



The 32-year-old is positive that the mentality has changed in the Leeds camp as he believes Bielsa and the team have realised the importance of winning games even when they are not playing at their best.





Parker pointed out how the Whites have earned six points out of six from their last two games, against Luton Town and Reading, through late winners and lauded the side's grit for doing so.







"This is the sort of game where last season I think it would have just played out to a draw or we might have even thrown it away towards the end", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Reading.



"But not this team, not this squad this season. There seems to be a different mentality.





"We mentioned about Bielsa saying it's all about getting the results in this league and that's the one thing I think he has learnt.



"Yes, he wants to play well every game.



"He's obsessed with how we do, put the performance together, but he's starting to realise, this group is starting to realise [that] sometimes you don't have to play well, sometimes it's all about getting those three points.



"And that's what they have done and that's what they have done over the last three or four days.



"Got six points out of six. On paper, it might have been easy, with teams close down to the bottom part of the table, to come in and get the six points from these two games.



"But it means it is difficult. Every team raises their game against us. We have to work ever so hard but boy, you get the reward when you win both the games."



Having won against Reading on Tuesday night, Leeds have continued their good form and will want another three points this weekend.

