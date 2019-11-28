Marcelo Bielsa Pushed Leeds United Hierarchy Hard To Land Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa pushed chairman Andrea Radrizzani hard to sign winger Helder Costa from Wolves in the summer.



The Whites signed the winger on a loan deal from Wolves with an obligation to turn the switch into a permanent move next summer for a fee of around £16m.













Leeds are yet to see the best of Costa this season and the Portuguese has struggled to cement a place in Bielsa’s starting eleven thus far.



The Leeds head coach has preferred to use other players over Costa and has often looked at him as an option who can make a real impact from the bench.





But according to The Athletic, Costa was the one player the Leeds head coach was desperate to sign during the last summer transfer window.







Bielsa has been known for not pushing the Leeds hierarchy too hard for new players since his arrival at the club last year and has often depended on director of football Victor Orta and Radrizzani to get the business done.



But it has been claimed that Leeds head coach continued to badger Radrizzani about Costa until the club pushed the deal over the line.





The Argentine’s desperation to land the winger is reflected by Leeds’ decision to commit to the kind of the money they will eventually have to pay for the player.

