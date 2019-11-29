Arsenal Decided Unai Emery Exit Before Europa League Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal took the decision to sack Unai Emery prior to the Eintracht Frankfurt game on Thursday night, according to The Athletic.



Emery’s last game in charge of the Gunners was played in front of a half-empty Emirates Stadium and ended in a 2-1 defeat to an Eintracht Frankfurt team who are tenth in the Bundesliga on Thursday night.













Arsenal’s winless run stretched to seven games in all competitions and the club finally took the decision to pull the plug on the beleaguered Spaniard earlier today.



But it has been claimed that the decision to sack the now former Arsenal manager was taken earlier.





Emery’s fate was sealed in a meeting in the United States ahead of the Eintracht Frankfurt clash at the Emirates.







Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham had a pre-planned trip to the United States after the 2-2 draw at home to Southampton last weekend.



The talks between the two top Arsenal executives and the Kroenke family continued in the United States and a decision was made.





There was an ongoing dialogue between the director of football Edu, Sanllehi and Venkatesham about the decline in results, but the decision was taken following talks with the Kroenkes.



The decision was communicated to Emery and his coaching staff before he could take training this morning and Edu explained the situation to the players.



Freddie Ljungberg has taken charge of the squad on an interim basis and there is no mad panic at the club to bring a permanent manager in as soon as possible.

