Arsenal Would Be Step Down For Massimiliano Allegri – Former Premier League Star

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop is of the view that taking the Arsenal job would be a step down for Massimiliano Allegri, but indicated that the former Juventus coach could get tired of waiting for a top club to make an offer for him.



Allegri won five successive league titles at Juventus and also took the Bianconeri to two Champions League finals before leaving the club at the end of last season.













The Italian is believed to be taking English lessons and is keen on getting back to work with a Premier League club in the future.



Arsenal have quickly been linked with Allegri after sacking Unai Emery, with the Gunners now assessing their next move.





Hislop though thinks that joining Arsenal would be a step down for Allegri after what he achieved in Italy with Juventus.







But the former Premier League star feels the clubs the Italian will want to go to have shown no appetite to sack their managers yet.



He indicated that Arsenal could get lucky with him as Allegri might just get tired of waiting for an offer from a top club.





Hislop said on ESPN FC: “From Allegri’s point of view, yes it is a step down, from where he was and what he did at Juventus.



“I thought somebody would have picked him up by now in all honesty, especially with some of the struggles and speculation that we had around big clubs in the opening four months of the season.



“At one point [Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane] Zidane was a dead man walking and now that has changed. We are still not sure what we are doing with [Thomas] Tuchel and see how PSG goes.



“Somehow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to hang on [at Manchester United].



“There are a number of options that you feel Allegri would also fit, but those clubs have not shown any real interest in parting with their managers.



“And therefore, if you are Allegri the question then becomes how long can I stay on the sidelines and my reputation remain intact and I remain top of the pecking order in terms of managers to come in.



“That is one for him to answer and only he can answer.



“Arsenal are still a big club and can offer a lot, but it is a decision to make for him as it is may be a step down.”



Arsenal spoke to Allegri last year before eventually deciding to bring in Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor.

