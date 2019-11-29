XRegister
X
26 October 2019

29/11/2019 - 23:53 GMT

Former Celtic Man Lauds Odsonne Edouard And Christopher Jullien

 




Former Celtic defender Stephane Mahe has heaped praise on Hoops duo Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien and is delighted to see his fellow Frenchmen making an impact at the club.

Mahe became the Scottish Premiership giants' first-ever French player after he signed for the club from Rennes in 1997.  


 



Recently several of Mahe's fellow countrymen – Olivier Ntcham, Edouard, Jullien and now Lyon star Moussa Dembele – have plied their trade at Celtic Park and 51-year-old delighted to see their impact at the club.

The former left-back revealed that he knew centre-back Jullien from the 26-year-old's time at Toulouse and hailed him as a great player before heaping praise on what Edouard has done at Parkhead so far.
 


Mahe also feels Dembele, who left Celtic last summer, has taken a lot of confidence from his spell with the Scottish champions and is doing well at Lyon.



My brother-in-law is a tennis coach in Glasgow and I visit him from time to time and see Celtic”, Mahe was quoted as saying by The Herald.

But I know Jullien from his time with Toulouse. He is a great player, I love this player. Edouard has also done very well considering he is so young.
 


Moussa Dembele has been brilliant with Lyon and I am sure he has taken a lot of confidence from his time at Celtic.

"It is nice to see some French players involved at Celtic and helping them make history. I am so happy to be the first one.

Mahe, who joined Celtic in 1997, put an end to his spell with the club by joining the Hoops' league rivals Hearts in 2001.   
 