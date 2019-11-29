Former League One Star Understands Calls For Sunderland To Appoint Club Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former League One player turned EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has acknowledged the idea that Sunderland may need to replace Phil Parkinson with a club legend to turn the Stadium of Light ship around.



Parkinson, who was appointed as the replacement for Jack Ross in October, has been feeling the heat, with no new manager bounce forthcoming and Sunderland having also been knocked out of the FA Cup.













There have already been some calls for a change to be made, despite Parkinson's reign being in its infancy, and Clarke does believe the pressure of fan expectations could be having an effect.



Sunderland great Michael Gray recently called for Kevin Phillips to be appointed manager and Clarke can certainly see the 45-year-old's point of view.





"A lot of club legends are calling for a change, with Kevin Phillips' name thrown into the mix from Micky Gray", Clarke said on the the Totally Football League Show podcast.







"I get where he's coming from because it's the kind of club that needs a big personality in charge of it to lift the mood and the supporters.



"Every time I've watched Sunderland or followed people reporting from the Stadium of Light, they've been saying the crowd are on the team's back, they're not happy, and that's a big problem.





"It's horrendous for the players.



"Maybe they do need to bring in a populist successor to Parkinson.



"It seems crazy after 11 games, but losing seven is very, very bad."



Sunderland have not managed to record a win in their last six matches across all competitions and will return to action on 7th December when they head to play Steve Evans' Gillingham, who knocked them out of the FA Cup.

