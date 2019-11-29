He Can Only Be Himself – Rangers Coach Keen For Star To Forget Price Tag

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has urged Gers winger Ryan Kent to forget about his price tag and instead focus on being himself and performing well.



Following his successful loan spell at Ibrox last season, Scottish Premiership side Rangers signed 23-year-old Kent from Liverpool on a permanent transfer for a fee in the region of £7m.













While the transfer fee that saw him become the club's most expensive signing in the last decade could put pressure on him, first team coach Beale believes the fans should allow the winger to be himself rather than judging him based on his price tag.



Beale talked up the importance of Kent being able to forget the £7m fee Rangers paid for his services and be himself on the pitch, while also stressing the significance of people judging him based on his performances and not statistics.





The former Liverpool Under-23s manager expressed his delight at Kent scoring his first goal of the season against Hamilton Academical last Sunday, when he believes the player was just being himself.







"I am so pleased because I have been on the journey with Ryan", Beale told Rangers TV.



"He's obviously scoring off his left foot. The second finish [against Hamilton], for me, is equally as nice if you know Ryan.





"And it is important that you don't talk a good game in terms of his numbers and that he backs it up with performances.



"And it is important that he just be himself because he is young and everyone talks about transfer fee and everything else, but Ryan can only be Ryan.



"And I think that what we saw at the weekend is him getting back to himself and smiling. Just needs to work on his celebrations now."



Having scored a brace at the weekend and played the entirety of the game against Feyenoord on Thursday, Kent will now be hoping to step up his game.

