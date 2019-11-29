He’s Full of Energy – Manuel Pellegrini Talks Up West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has talked up Michail Antonio's qualities and admits he will look at how much the winger can be used going forward.



Pellegrini turned to Antonio from the bench at half time against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as he looked to find a way for his side to come back from 2-0 down.













The West Ham boss thinks that Antonio did play his part, injecting energy into the West Ham side, as they scored twice and only narrowly lost 3-2.



Antonio scored West Ham's first goal in the Premier League clash and Pellegrini is now keen to see how many minutes he can play this weekend against Chelsea.





"Michail Antonio gave us another way of playing because he’s a fast player who makes a lot of movement", Pellegrini told his club's official site.







"He’s full of energy because he’s coming back from three months without playing, so he was a very good solution the other day to improve.



"Now we will see how much more he can give us."





However, the West Ham boss insists he needs the whole side to step up against Chelsea and not just one player.



"It’s not just about one performance; it’s about the performance of all the players together as a team."



West Ham are just three points ahead of relegation battlers Norwich City, having lost three games on the trot.

